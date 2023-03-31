Omaha students protest legislative bill that would ban gender-affirming care

The Daily Beast

Carlos Barria/ReutersMinutes after it was reported that a Manhattan grand jury had voted to criminally indict him, former President Donald Trump issued a wrathful response, denouncing it in a lengthy statement as “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.”He also issued another furious rant on his social media platform Truth Social, complete with an unfortunate, all-caps misspelling saying he had been “INDICATED.”“From the time I came down the golden escala