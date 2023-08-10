Omaha police officers shoot, kill dog during attack that seriously injured 22-year-old woman

The Canadian Press

Here we go again: COVID-19 hospital admissions have inched upward in the United States since early July in a small-scale echo of the three previous summers. With an updated vaccine still months away, this summer bump in new hospitalizations might be concerning, but the number of patients is far lower than before. A look at what we know: HOW BAD IS THE SPIKE? For the week ending July 29, COVID-19 hospital admissions were at 9,056. That's an increase of about 12% from the previous week. But it's a