Omaha police officers shoot, kill dog during attack that seriously injured 22-year-old woman
A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured after being attacked by a dog Tuesday night.
A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured after being attacked by a dog Tuesday night.
Wayne Shepherd says it would cost £30,000 to get the excess skin removed.
A new study suggests there's an optimum window for falling asleep.
Wastewater and test positivity numbers show a fall wave of COVID-19 may be approaching. Vaccine makers have updated booster shots and doctors recommend getting one when they become available.
A top doctor gave Yahoo Canada the scoop on the newly approved RSV vaccine for adults over 60.
Here we go again: COVID-19 hospital admissions have inched upward in the United States since early July in a small-scale echo of the three previous summers. With an updated vaccine still months away, this summer bump in new hospitalizations might be concerning, but the number of patients is far lower than before. A look at what we know: HOW BAD IS THE SPIKE? For the week ending July 29, COVID-19 hospital admissions were at 9,056. That's an increase of about 12% from the previous week. But it's a
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has detected unsafe levels of a likely carcinogen at underground launch control centers at a Montana nuclear missile base where a striking number of men and women have reported cancer diagnoses. A new cleanup effort has been ordered. The discovery “is the first from an extensive sampling of active U.S. intercontinental ballistic missile bases to address specific cancer concerns raised by missile community members,” Air Force Global Strike Command said in a release
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly’s diabetes treatment Mounjaro, which is widely used for weight loss, raked in nearly $1 billion in second-quarter sales, or more than $200 million above what Wall Street had expected. Shares of the drugmaker soared 17% to an all-time-high Tuesday after Lilly said Mounjaro sales swelled more than 70% since the first quarter to $980 million. Almost all of that came from the U.S., and the company said significant demand was leading to delays in filling orders for some
Walking has always been a beneficial exercise for health, but European and U.S. researchers have found that you don't have to walk a great distance daily to get a significant benefit.
The vitamin is found in green leafy vegetables, vegetable oils and cereal grains.
Almost a third of people eligible for bowel cancer screening do not send off their free at-home kits, NHS figures for England suggest.
Simon Jordan reveals cancer diagnosis live on radiotalkSPORT
The list of possible threats you might expect to encounter on holiday in southern France has historically been brief. Namely: queues at Dover, brie-induced gout, and French people. But as temperatures rise and holiday destinations become increasingly tropical, there may be new risks to consider: the winged variety.
Hospital admissions from coronavirus up 12.5 per cent for the week ending 29 July
A large new study challenges the long-held idea that depression makes people more vulnerable to cancer, finding no association between the mental health condition and most types of cancer.
Help prevent cognitive issues like dementia by incorporating these manageable lifestyle changes into your daily routine.
Long-term use of acid reflux medications called proton pump inhibitors may increase the risk of dementia, according to a new study published Wednesday.
Weight loss jabs could cut the risk of heart attacks and strokes by a fifth in overweight people, trial results suggest.
MIAMI GARDENS (AP) — Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III was carted off the practice field with a leg injury during Tuesday's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins. Phillips went down after trying to break up a pass toward the end of practice and was helped up by trainers. He appeared to barely put any weight on his lower left leg before being carted off. Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Phillips was kicked when the injury happened. “He got kicked. You never know. We’ve got to g
One Alzheimer’s Association official called dementia a “national and global health crisis.”
There's a long list of celebs who frequently holiday or own property in the Muskoka, Ont. area.