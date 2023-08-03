Omaha police identify victim found in a park Wednesday morning
Omaha police are investigating a body found Wednesday morning in a park as a homicide.
Ryan Massel was admiring a newly-painted Pride sidewalk until he experienced a "verbal attack."
A hearing could determine whether life in prison without parole is an appropriate sentence for a teen accused of killing four classmates.
The woman had approached her daughter about unpaid rent, Minnesota authorities said.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her locked in a makeshift, cinderblock jail cell until she bloodied her hands while breaking open the door to escape, the FBI said Tuesday. The man now faces federal charges, and authorities said they are looking for additional victims after linking him to sexual assaults in at least four more states. “This woman was kidnapped, chained, s
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A man who abducted a 6-year-old Missouri girl and beat her to death at an abandoned factory two decades ago was put to death Tuesday evening, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a request to block the execution over arguments he was mentally incompetent. Johnny Johnson, 45, received a lethal injection dose of pentobarbital at a state prison in Bonne Terre and was pronounced dead at 6:33 p.m. CDT, authorities said. He was convicted of the July 2002 killing of Cas
Lawyers for Mr Cohen said that Mr Trump’s ‘testimony will strip the lie as to his claims against Mr Cohen’
The FBI found more than 200 sex trafficking victims and identified or arrested more than 125 suspects during a two-week nationwide operation in July.
SYDNEY, Australia — Australian police on Tuesday charged a former childcare worker with abusing 91 girls in what officials are calling one of the worst such cases in recent history. The 45-year-old man faces life in prison. "This is one of the most horrific child abuse cases that I've seen in nearly 40 years of policing," New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald said. Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough said that the man was charged with 1,623 c
A 15-year-old Mississauga girl faces a string of charges after a series of break-ins in Oakville and surrounding regions, police say.In a news release on Monday, Halton Regional Police said seven Oakville residences in the area of Upper Middle Road and Eighth Line were broken into from July 1 to 11 overnight while residents slept. Similar break-ins happened in York and Peel regions, they say, though it's unclear if police are pursuing other suspects or charges.Police say vehicles, cash and valua
Craig Crouch and the baby’s mother Gemma Barton will be sentenced on Friday.
Conrad Iyayi, who had already admitted manslaughter, pleaded guilty to murder on the second day of his trial.
“She didn’t just kill my child,” the bride’s mom said in court. “She killed all of us.”
Toronto Police Service funeral spending for fallen K9 raises eyebrows amid cost of living crisis.
LONDON (AP) — An American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah can be extradited to the U.S., a judge in Scotland ruled Wednesday, calling the man “as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative.” The wanted man known in Scotland as Nicholas Rossi has fought his return since being arrested in December 2021 at a Glasgow hospital, where he was being treated for COVID-19. He repeatedly appeared in court — and in several television interviews — in a w
A 14-month-old girl died after her grandmother left her unattended in a hot car in New York for eight hours, police said. The 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at a day care center in Smithtown on Long Island on Monday and went to work, leaving the girl in a car seat inside a Jeep Cherokee, Suffolk County police said in a news release. Eight hours later, the grandmother went to pick the girl up at the day care center and realized she had left her in the car, police said.
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -A large number of prisoners held in makeshift detention centres in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine were tortured and sexually violated, a team of international experts said on Wednesday in a summary of their latest findings. The Mobile Justice Team, established by the international humanitarian law firm Global Rights Compliance, has worked with Ukrainian war crimes prosecutors in the Kherson region since it was reclaimed in November after more than eight months under Russian control. Ukrainian authorities are reviewing more than 97,000 reports of war crimes and have filed charges against 220 suspects in domestic courts.
"Well, first of all, if I'm a conspirator, I was a conspirator in performing completely legal acts," Giuliani claimed during his Tuesday livestream.
Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after a Toronto police officer shot a 25-year-old man three times in the basement of a Scarborough home early Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at a residence on Sherwood Avenue, according to Special Investigations Unit (SIU) spokesperson Kristy Denette, who spoke to media at the scene.Officers were called about a man "in distress" who reportedly had a knife. Denette said officers arrived and an "interaction" occurred, though she c
“I don’t think this has any chance of success,” a retired Idaho Supreme Court justice said.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lawyers for former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will be allowed to ask about the sexual history of the woman who accused him and other men of raping her at a house party near San Diego State University, a judge ruled this week. Superior Court Judge Matthew Braner said Monday he will allow deposition questioning in the woman’s civil suit to focus on the year before the alleged assault in October 2021. He also ordered that most of the questions be phrased to elicit a “yes” or