Omaha firefighter spends time and money mentoring diverse recruits
Last month, before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the city recognized Gentry with the Living the Dream award for his effort toward achieving diversity.
Last month, before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the city recognized Gentry with the Living the Dream award for his effort toward achieving diversity.
The husband of the American Idol alum was found dead Friday, the Nashville Police Department confirmed in a statement shared with PEOPLE
A woman obsessed with serial killers “giggled” as she admitted to a friend she had murdered her boyfriend.
The bizarre incident happened on the ninth hole after Woods outdrove Thomas from the tee-box
Woods is now a billionaire. Take a look at how the five-time Masters champion and PGA Tour legend lives his fabulous life.
The magazine's latest Rookie is preaches body neutrality and acceptance.
Donna D'Errico just showed off her sculpted abs and butt in two new Instagram photos wearing lingerie and a thong bikini bottom. Donna follows a vegan diet.
"At this point we're getting hurt no matter what," Carlson texted his producer two days after Fox became the first network to call Arizona for Biden, per a new court filing.
Donald Trump's son echoed right-wing talking points about the Democratic senator, prompting Greene to point out that Fetterman is hospitalized with clinical depression.
"As much as they think they’re going to bully me, it’s not going to happen. They’re not going to benefit from it,” Trump's former attorney told MSNBC.
Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte
'Moulin Rouge' actress Nicole Kidman wore a purple dress to a red carpet event in Los Angeles back in fall 2021. See photos of the outfit the Australian star chose.
InfoWars' Alex Jones is spending nearly $100,000 a month. He owes more than a billion in damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims.
He's just not ready to share everything yet.
The supermodel showed off her moves alongside choreographer and friend Justin Neto
Benton has worked on numerous GOP campaigns, including for Kentucky Sens. Mitch McConnell and former Rep. Ron Paul’s presidential bid in 2012.
It's simply time for the man to apply for a full-time position.
Christopher Reindorp assures us that the Charteris sisters, Laura and Ann, were great beauties though the photos in his biography, Never Shaken, Never Stirred, don’t seem to bear this out. But they were both catnip to men – Laura in particular was described as “sex on legs”, though she later told her daughter that “sex means no more to me than cleaning my teeth”. Ann was born in 1913, Laura in 1915; their father was the second son of the Earl of Wemyss, and their mother was a Tennant (ie rich).
Alejandra Gere celebrated her 40th birthday on a beach with her family, sharing a glimpse on Instagram Thursday
An 83-year-old widow whose husband of 66 years left her out of his will has won a High Court fight for a share of an estate worth more than £1 million.Karnail Singh left everything to his two sons – and nothing to widow Harbans Kaur, or his four daughters, a judge was told.Mr Justice Peel heard that Mr Singh, who died in 2021, “wished to leave his estate solely down the male line”.
'The Big Bang Theory' cast member and 'Jeopardy!' co-host Mayim Bialik admitted how her hair transformation happens between shows in new Instagram video.