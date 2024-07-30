Olympics - What to Watch: Wed. July 31

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz looks ahead to Wednesday’s slate of action in Paris - including men’s basketball’s rematch with South Sudan, women’s soccer looking to clinch their group and another chance at a medal for French superstar Leon Marchand.

Video Transcript

What's up Wednesday at the Olympics?

We got answers.

Here's what to watch.

Men's basketball takes on South Sudan.

Remember not that long ago, we were a little less nervous when these guys faced off.

Winner will take over control of group c women's soccer looks to join the men in the quarterfinals as they take on Australia after grabbing the first men's gymnastics team medal since 2008.

Woohoo Frederick Richard and Paul Juice the US first male all around medal since 2012.

The men's 200 butterfly means we get to watch Leo Marchand and finals.

Also taking place in the 200 backstroke 100 freestyle and women's 1500 freestyle.

Plus more hardware on the line in diving triathlon BMX, rowing, shooting, judo, canoe, fencing.

Not too much going on stick right here.

We've got you covered on Yahoo sports.