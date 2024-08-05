Olympics - What to Watch: Tues. Aug. 6

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz looks ahead to Tuesday’s slate of action in Paris - including LeBron James and company in the men’s basketball quarterfinals, Gabrielle Thomas seeks to medal in the women’s 200 meters, plus big elimination matches for women’s soccer and women’s water polo.

Video Transcript

Nothing better than elimination games and we got plenty on the docket Tuesday.

Here's what to watch in Paris.

In men's basketball.

The top seeded Americans battle Brazil in the quarterfinal host nation, France versus Canada, Germany, Greece and Serbia Australia.

The other showdowns to watch on the pitch after beating Germany 41 in the group phase, the women's national team gets a rematch with the spot in the gold medal game on the line.

Women's track and field.

Mackenzie Long Gabrielle Thomas Britney Brown, look for an American sweep in the women's 200 team USA also going for medals in the men's 1500 m plus the women's hammer throw and 3000 m steeplechase.

Women's water polo.

The Americans open the knockout round seeking 1/4 straight gold medal taking on Hungary in the quarterfinals and on the sand.

Sarah Hughes and Kelly Chang seek to stay alive in the women's bracket with a win in their quarterfinal match against Switzerland hoop, soccer, track, water polo, beach volleyball, check it all out on Tuesday and be sure to stick with yahoo sports for all of your great updates.