Olympics - What to Watch: Thu. Aug. 1

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz looks ahead to Thursday’s slate of action in Paris - including Simone Biles and Suni Lee battling for women’s all-around gold, women’s basketball looking to extend a decades long streak and men’s golf tees off with two-time major champ Xander Schauffele leading the way.

Video Transcript

Is Thursday just another day at the Olympics.

No, it's August.

Here's what to watch women's gymnastics all around.

Final Simone Biles, the 2016 winner of course is the overwhelming favorite but defending champ Suy Lee will look to join her on the podium.

Us A's women's basketball team battles Belgium in their second group phrase.

Match of the games, the red, white and blue.

Look for their 57th straight Olympic win.

Ryan Murphy and Reagan Smith will lead the way in the pool each looking for their second individual medals in Paris.

Men's golf tees off with this year's two time major winner and defending Olympic champ Xander Shaley leading team USA Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are both in action in the men's singles quarterfinals in men's doubles.

Andy Murray and teammate Daniel Evans look to stay alive against Taylor Fritz almost a perfect last name and Tommy Paul.

Plus we got medals up for grabs in surfing, rowing, sailing and judo for all your amazing Olympic coverage.

Keep it right here with Yahoo sports