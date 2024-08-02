Yahoo Sports’ Caroline Fenton looks ahead to Saturday’s slate of action in Paris - including men's basketball back in action, track & field 100 meters, gymnastics apparatus finals and much more.

Video Transcript

It's the weekend.

So it's time to sit back and relax on Saturday and soak up all of the action from Paris.

Here's what to watch men's hoops wraps up the group phase against Puerto Rico.

And remember lebron Steph and company have already secured their birth in the quarterfinals on the track.

Shari Richardson looks to secure the 100 m title.

Noah Lyles runs his 101st round heat and the four by 400 mixed relay goes for gold after setting a world record in Freelance in gymnastics.

Simone Biles seeks yet another medal in the vault final alongside teammate Jake Carey on the men's side.

It's our American hero, Stephen Nata Roz.

It's time to shine on the puddle horse and in swimming, Katie Ledecky goes for yet another gold in the women's 800 freestyle an event in which she holds both the world and Olympic records along with us teammate P Madden Kate Douglas seeks another title in the 200.

I and the men's and ladies join forces in the 400 medley relay final after a perfect group phase.

Women's soccer takes on Japan in a quarterfinal showdown and in tennis, America's Austin Pride Check.

And Rajeev Ram seek the first US gold in men's doubles since the Bryan Brothers in 2012.

Hoops, track gymnastics, soccer, tennis.

Oh, my.

So much action to watch on Saturday.

So stick with Yahoo sports for all of the results from Paris.