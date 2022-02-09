After Olympics debut, skateboarding takes off in Mexico

Skateboarding has taken off in Mexico after its Olympic debut

MEXICAN SKATEBOARDER, CITLALI LEYVA, SAYING:

"Since skateboarding is now an Olympic sport, I want to make an effort to be able to represent Mexico. I would like to grab my Mexican flag and raise it high. And also to get rid of this stereotype that skateboarding is just for men because it is not."

Skateboarders usually compete with cars and pedestrians here

now the local government is setting up official skateparks

Skateboarding is also helping to break down gender stereotypes in Mexico

in what has traditionally been considered a male sport.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) MEXICAN SKATEBOARDER, ROSALBA REVELES, SAYING:

"My dad was against me skating but later he understood. He even bought me my first skateboard because I didn't want a 15th birthday party. Then, he stopped supporting me. But half a year ago he started buying me skate shoes. Now no one in my family is against it, even a cousin asked me to teach her how to skate."