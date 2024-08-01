Olympics - Daily Recap: Thu. Aug. 1

Yahoo Sports’ Caroline Fenton runs through the notable results from Paris - including Simone Biles securing a 2nd all-around title, Katie Ledecky making American history and women’s basketball surviving a scare from Belgium.

It was a golden day for team USA picking up four titles the most by the Americans in a single day in these games, including women's team foil.

Our country's very first and men's four rowing winning that for the first time since 1960.

The biggest stories of Thursday in Paris, Simone Biles, the goat claimed gold.

The all around becoming the first woman to win two all around golds since 1968 and the oldest to win since 1952.

Teammate and defending champion Suny Lee secured the bronze in swimming.

Katie Ledecky became the most decorated female American Olympian ever helping the US get silver in the four by 200 free relay.

Kate Douglas grabbed gold in the 200 breaststroke.

Reagan Smith set an American record but settled for silver in the 200 fly in women's basketball.

The United States got all it could handle from Belgium but survived 87 to 74.

Brianna Stewart scored 26 Asia Wilson 23 in men's golf.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama shot an eight under 63 to take the first round lead.

Zanders is two shots back and Scotty Scheffler is in a tie for sixth four shots behind in tennis.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz moved one step closer to a gold medal clash, advancing to the semis.

But Andy Murray's run came to an end in the men's doubles quarterfinals.

Dropping his match to Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.

