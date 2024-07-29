Olympics - Daily Recap: Sun. July 28

Yahoo Sports’ Caroline Fenton runs through the notable results from Day 2 in Paris - including a scare for Simone Biles and Team USA, Kevin Durant's triumphant return to the court and a statement win by the U.S. women's soccer team in group play.

Video Transcript

Team USA stacking up more medals on Sunday including Haley Batten silver in mountain biking two medals in fencing as Lee Kiefer defended her Olympic title over teammate Lauren Scruggs.

There is a lot of red, white and blue atop the medal table.

I'm Caroline Fenton.

Let's recap the biggest stories from Sunday's action in Paris in women's gymnastics, Simone Biles over became a calf injury during warm ups for the floor to qualify in all around and the finals in beam floor and vault.

Her teammate Suni Lee edged out Jordan Childs to advance to the individual all around later this week in basketball, Kevin Durant came off the bench with 21 points in his first nine minutes to lead team USA to a runaway win versus Nikola.

Ok. And also South Sudan in its first ever Olympic game beat Puerto Rico for the first men's basketball win by an African nation since 1996 in soccer.

The USA women behind two goals from Sophia Smith took control of group B with a 4 to 1 win over Germany in swimming.

France's Leon Marchand lived up to the hype.

He torched the field to go in the men's 400 im in women's 100 m fly.

The United States finished in the top two spots as Tori Husk brought home the gold and Gretchen Walsh took silver in men's 100 m breaststroke.

American Nick Fink tied with Brit Adam Pei for silver in tennis.

Rafael Nadal won his first round match to set up a second rounder with Novak Djokovic, Coco Goff also moved on.

That's all you need to know from France.

Thanks for watching.