Olympics - Daily Recap: Sun. Aug. 11

Yahoo Sports’ Caroline Fenton runs through the notable results from the final day in Paris - including Team USA's narrow escape to win their eighth straight gold in women's basketball.

It is the final day of the Olympics and the race for the most golds came down to the final two events where team USA tied China for the most gold medals in these games.

Here's the biggest stories from the final day in France.

In women's basketball team, USA got quite a scare from France but was able to squeak by with a 67 66 win to capture their eighth straight gold medal.

The most consecutive Olympic titles for any country in basketball and women's volleyball team.

USA had a gold medal on the line but settled for silver after falling three nothing to Italy in men's water polo.

The US will bring home the bronze after defeating Hungary, the men's team's first medal since 2008.

And in cycling, Jennifer Valente defended her gold medal title in women's track cycling in wrestling.

Kennedy Blades.

Previously unseeded entering the Olympic Games will bring home silver in women's wrestling and that's a wrap for the 2024 Olympics.

The next summer games will be in 2028 in Los Angeles