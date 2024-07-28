Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz runs through the notable results from the first full day of action in Paris - including Katie Ledecky’s return to the medal podium, U.S. men’s soccer bouncing back and a 58-year-old competing in table tennis.

Video Transcript

Team USA already making moves on the meadow count.

China took home the first gold end.

The host nation gets on the board.

Thanks to a huge upset in rugby sevens.

I'm Jason Fitz.

Let's recap the biggest stories from the first full day of action in Paris.

Katie Ledecky settled for silver in the 400 freestyle.

As did the US ladies in the four by 100 relay.

The US men cruised to America's first gold.

Victor, we yama nearly wrapped up a double double in France's win over Brazil SG A in Canada held off a late comeback attempt from Giannis in Greece and team Us A's first medal.

A silver went to Sarah Bacon and Cassidy Cook in synchronized diving which made social media go wild on the pitch.

The American men top New Zealand 41 on the women's side.

Canada's head coach was banned for a year by FIFA and the team docked six points in the standings.

Thanks to the scandal, the US men's gymnastics team completed qualifying with the team finishing fifth, Frederick Richard and Paul J to advance to the all around final.

Women's water polo.

Kicked off the quest for the fourth straight gold with the 15 6 win over Greece.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz both cruised on the clay to first round victories and team U Sas Miles part and Andrews lost their opening round match in beach volleyball.

Men's street was rescheduled to Monday due to weather, speaking of which it also impacted road cycling, American Chloe dart slipped in her time trial but recovered to take home the bronze.

And finally 58 year old Zhang Zhang, born in China now represents Chile, competed in table tennis while she lost on Saturday.

Let's be real.

She beat you.

She beat me.

That's all you need to know from France.

Mercy or.