Olympics boss confronts Tokyo protesters





Bach is in Tokyo to lend his support to the rearranged Games, which were postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, not everyone in Japan supports the Games, and a small group of protesters gathered outside the building to make that clear.

Bach briefly came out to confront the protesters, asking "You want to speak? Or you want just shout at me?", before returning to TMG's building.

Bach said on Monday he could look forward to the Tokyo Games next year with "greater confidence" following commitments from Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga towards staging the event.