Olympic Torch Heads To The Top Of The Eiffel Tower

The Olympic torch climbed to the top of the Eiffel Tower on Monday in a breathtaking moment ahead of the Paris 2024 games. The pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie passed it on to the chef Frédéric Anton, who in turn handed it over to the judoka Clarisse Agbégnénou. High up the tower, they took in breathtaking views of Paris. Originally constructed as the centre-piece of the 1889 World's Fair, and to crown the centennial anniversary of the French Revolution, the Eiffel Tower was originally supposed to be a temporary structure but is still standing 135 years later. In addition to the Eiffel Tower trip, festivities organised by the City of Paris kept the capital swinging throughout the day! The torch will return to Paris on 26 July, the date of the Opening Ceremony.