Olympic Surfers Welcome Swell From Incoming Typhoon

Surfers competing in the first ever Olympic surf final welcomed the swell from the incoming typhoon on Tsurigasaki Beach in Japan’s Chiba Prefecture on July 27.

Typhoon Nepartak is due to hit Japan’s east coast on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency said the storm could bring strong winds and high waves as it cuts across Japan’s northeastern coast and multiple Olympic fixtures have been changed or delayed due to the weather and threat of storms.

Footage shared on Instagram shows the surf conditions on Tuesday on Tsurigasaki Beach which is where the surfing finals took place. Credit: atuatusige via Storyful