Olympic Hockey Trivia: Legendary quotes, famous saves

On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian hosts an impromptu Olympic hockey trivia game. Does José Théodore have an Olympic gold medal? Did Canada win the first gold medal in women's hockey?

The Zone Time crew also take a midseason moment to reflect on predictions they made but would like to take back, and rank the NHL's best teams at the All-Star break.

Video Transcript

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Here's the very first question. Which of these goalies doesn't have an Olympic gold medal? A, Dominik Hasek; B, Henrik Lundqvist; C, José Théodore; D, Ed Belfour. Which of these goalies doesn't have an Olympic gold medal? So we see Justin is already writing an answer. Sam had to think about it a little bit. Omar's still thinking about it. I feel like he might be in trouble here. Justin? I feel pretty confident Justin might get the answer because he was very quick to get it.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I don't know. This feels like a trick question now, because I feel like it's too obvious.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I don't know. I-- I think-- I think you can get it. All right. So whenever you guys are ready, I guess, just flash your answer onto the screen. And then I'll read out everyone's answers and I'll say what the answer is. Omar's still very much in thought.

OMAR: No, no. I have my answer now.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I'm very worried.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: We ready?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: We are-- are we all ready?

OMAR: Yeah.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: [INAUDIBLE].

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK. On the count of three. One, two--

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Sam, are you still writing?

SAM CHANG: Yeah, I had to change my answer. [CHUCKLES]

OMAR: Aw, crap.

SAM CHANG: I had to think about it.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh, man. OK. All right. Are you ready now?

SAM CHANG: Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK. One, two, three, show me your answers. OK, so--

OMAR: Sha-- [LAUGHS]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Omar wrote, "King Henrik," and Sam and Justin got the correct answer. José Théodore is the only one of these four goalies who does not have an Olympic gold medal. [LAUGHING] Omar, no. There's three other questions. It's OK. It's OK.

OMAR: [LAUGHING]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: It's OK. José Théodore

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: When did José Théodore win the Hart?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: He won the Vezina and the Hart in 2001, I want to say. But he also won a gold medal at the--

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: OK. So he could have been-- he could have been on that 2002 team.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: He could have been, but he wasn't.

SAM CHANG: He was too busy partying with Paris Hilton.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I don't--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Wow! We brought that back up. That is a deep cut. That is a deep cut.

This next one, actually, I had another one written down, but actually gave out the answer before we were recording. So I had to find another one really quickly. This one is a true or false question. So you just have to write true if you think the answer is-- if they think the statement is true or false.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: We know. We know those.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Well, I don't know. I just feel like-- I'm just trying to-- just for formality's sake, anyway. OK. Here's the statement. Here's-- here's question two. Canada won the first gold medal in women's hockey, true or false. This one's a thinker. This might be a thinker. This might not be a thinker.

Justin looks like he's already ready. Omar is either deep in thought or--

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I got this one.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: --already wondering when the Leafs are going to play next. Sam, I think, is ready. Omar really doesn't know. He is struggling. He really doesn't know. He got that first answer wrong and he does not want to embarrass himself. Canada won the first gold medal in women's hockey, true or false. Omar, are you ready?

OMAR: Yes.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK, on the count of three again. One, two, three. OK, I think all of us here have written down "false."

OMAR: Yes!

JULIAN MCKENZIE: And that's the correct answer.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Yes.

OMAR: I just wanted to get one.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Omar, did you write "false" and "I'm so sorry" on your sheet of paper?

OMAR: I have no confidence, Julian. [CHUCKLES]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh my god.

OMAR: After that first one, my confidence is shaky.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK. I think-- I think-- I think you can get this next one. I-- this one's actually a quote. And I'd like for you guys to identify who said it. I'm going to read the quote.

OMAR: Mhm.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: The Americans had our flag on their floor of the dressing room, and now I want to know if they want to sign it.

OMAR: Oh, yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Tell me who said it. I feel like everyone's writing it down, but I'll give the answers, anyway. Is it A, Marie-Philip Poulin; B, Sidney Crosby; C, Hayley Wickenheiser; D, Duncan Keith? Is it Poulin? Is it Crosby? Is it Wickenheiser? Or is it Duncan Keith? I feel like that might have been the question that everyone is the most confident in.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Sidney Crosby would never.

OMAR: Imagine? That'd be awesome.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I feel like we'd talk about that for days if it was Sidney Crosby. I don't remember how long we talked about this person doing it. So on the count of three, show me your answers. One, two, three. There we go. It is Dr. W. Haley Wickenheiser is the person who said that quote on television. I forget who the reporters were who were asking her that question.

OMAR: Legendary.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: If Sam and I get the next one, she wins on account of way better printing than mine.

[CHUCKLING]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK. All right. Since you put that there, we're going to keep this in mind. All right, here is question four, which I also think you can get. Name the Swedish forward who scored a goal at the 1994 Olympics in Lillehammer that was so legendary, it was commemorated on a stamp. Is it Max Maslin? Is it [INAUDIBLE], Andreas Dackell, or Peter Forsberg? You think it's straightforward. It could be someone else.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I don't know.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: It's pretty tough. Omar, I feel like you got it.

[LAUGHTER]

SAM CHANG: I just want to say, I wrote down-- I wrote down the answer before you gave me my options.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: All right.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Wow!

OMAR: Wow!

SAM CHANG: I feel pretty good about it.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Mine is a pure guess.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK. All right, cool. So on the count of three, show me your answers. One, two, three. Wow. OK, so Justin wrote Max Maslin. That is incorrect.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: [INAUDIBLE] Peter Forsberg?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: It was Peter Forsberg.

SAM CHANG: It was the one-handed-- one-handed goal.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Sam got it.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: In '94? In Lillehammer?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yes. It was him. Yes. [LAUGHS]

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: When was he a junior? He was scoring-- he was--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I don't know.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: He's the leading junior ever. And I think it was around '94.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Sam, did you get every question right?

OMAR: I think Sam swept it.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I think Sam swept all of it.

OMAR: Yeah.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Because Omar got the first one wrong, but he got everything else right. Justin got everything right until the very end. And I can't think of any other question Sam got wrong.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Yeah. Sam did it.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: So congratulations, Sam. You are the winner of the inaugural trivia game.

OMAR: The "Zone Time" championship?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: The "Zone Time" trivia game champion. Congratulations.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: And we weren't that embarrassing, either.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: No. No. You guys did very well. Sam, now's your moment to gloat, and promote what you want to promote, and just, you know, flex on everybody. Congratulations. This is your winner's circle.

SAM CHANG: I will ta-- I'm not-- I'm not going to rub it in your faces. I rubbed it in your face before when I said I wrote the answer before you gave me the options.

OMAR: Yeah, that was a clean-- that was a clean flex.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That is very much a clean flex.

