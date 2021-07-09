Olympic fan's dream shattered by spectator ban

If you think you've had a bad week, spare a thought for Kazunori Takishima.

His Olympic dream of setting a world record for attending the most Olympic events ever was shattered this week when organizers said spectators would be banned for most of the Games events.

Nearly $40,000 later, Takishima had bought a hundred Tokyo 2020 tickets, after saving and scheming for years.

"Frankly, I'm just angry. Obviously I'm angry with the fact that I can't go to the venues to watch the Games but my biggest frustration is why they waited until the last minute ."

The 45-year-old said that for most of his life he had no interest in sports.

But it was a chance visit to a skating competition that prompted him to attend the 2006 winter Games, where he saw Japanese figure skater Shizuka Arakawa take gold.

He has attended every Summer and Winter Games since then.

"I gain so many things when I attend Olympic events. Olympic athletes have made big efforts to take part in the Games and engage in fierce competitions to win a medal. There are athletes that win a gold medal and other medals and athletes who can't despite their immense efforts. The athletes who show their tears at these venues are authentic moments. When I see that, it makes me want to work harder at my job or be more motivated or enjoy my life more."

Before Tokyo 2020, Takishima had attended 106 ticketed Olympic competitions, and had planned to see 28 events over the 17 days of the Games.

The Guinness World Record stands at 128.

While he's hopeful of breaking the record at next year's Beijing Olympics or at Paris in 2024, he says it won't be the same.

He is considering watching the opening ceremony on his phone outside the National Stadium.

Slowly scrolling through dozens of digital tickets on his phone, he said, "Just looking at these makes me want to cry."