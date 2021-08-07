Olympic athletes show off funky nail art
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Olympic athletes show off funky nail art
Olympic athletes show off funky nail art
Canada has claimed 23 medals at the 2020 Olympics, the most for the country at a non-boycotted Games.
George Springer has been the best hitter in baseball since the all-star break and is displaying a level of dominance few hitters are capable of.
Kevin Durant scored 29, leading the U.S. men to their fourth straight Olympic gold medal.
Cole Hocker broke an Olympic record in Saturday's 1,500-meter final. So did five other runners who finished ahead of him.
The Raptors have completed a sign-and-trade deal with the Heat in exchange for franchise icon Kyle Lowry.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with their first-ever gold medal.
Gong Lijiao's reward for dominating her sport? Answering this reporter's ridiculous questions.
Jeremy Lin said he is fully vaccinated, which is why he believes his case is a mild one.
Some riders believed their horses may have been spooked by an incredibly realistic statue of a sumo wrestler.
NBC Universo showed the United States receive their bronze medals and then immediately cut from the medal ceremony.
One of the best players in baseball may be changing positions.
Amidst the tales of glory, controversy always looms large at the Olympics, and Tokyo 2020 was no exception.
Khem Birch didn't even entertain offers from other franchises. He wanted to be a Raptor and that's it.
J.D. Martinez is hitting .284 with 21 home runs and 68 runs batted in.
TOKYO — Canadian cyclist Hugo Barrette claims the Olympics were "stolen" from him after he was eliminated from the men's keirin in track cycling under controversial circumstances at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday. In a phone interview hours after his elimination, the 30-year-old cyclist said he was still overwhelmed by what happened. “The Olympics were stolen from me,” Barrette said. “I would love to be able to say I’m over it, but I’m not. Decisions like this one happen too often.” Barrett
Six days after becoming the first Italian to hold the title of world's fastest man, Lamont Marcell Jacobs is having to defend himself amid reports that his former nutritionist is the subject of a steroid probe.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees put closer Aroldis Chapman the 10-day injured list Saturday because of inflammation in his left elbow. The Yankees announced the move shortly before playing Seattle. Chapman didn't get into the game Friday night when the Yankees used nine pitchers in a 3-2, 11-inning win over the Mariners. On Thursday, he threw 30 pitches and put two on before retiring Mitch Haniger on a warning track flyball for his 23rd save in 27 chances. The hard-throwing lefty is 5-3 wit
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Eddy Alvarez had to be consoled — scolded, even — after his first silver medal. “My coach had to bring us together and make us snap out of it," he said. "He yelled at us. ... He basically said, ‘You know, you’re silver medalists.’ And that’s when it kind of hit me.” The speedskater-turned-second baseman needed no such peptalk for silver No. 2. Alvarez and the U.S. baseball team accepted their Olympic silver medals after losing the championship game 2-0 against Japan on Sat
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones and his Green Bay Packers teammates have resumed an annual preseason ritual after a pandemic-imposed hiatus by riding bicycles to training camp workouts. But at least for this year, the players can’t borrow those bikes from young fans. The Packers’ change in protocol reflects how the NFL has adapted its training camp policy while welcoming back spectators, who weren't allowed at workouts last summer. Fans can't interact with players and mu
Ezekiel Elliott was also sued in 2020 after his dogs allegedly attacked a person.