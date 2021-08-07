Olympic athletes show off funky nail art

The Canadian Press

TOKYO — Canadian cyclist Hugo Barrette claims the Olympics were "stolen" from him after he was eliminated from the men's keirin in track cycling under controversial circumstances at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday. In a phone interview hours after his elimination, the 30-year-old cyclist said he was still overwhelmed by what happened. “The Olympics were stolen from me,” Barrette said. “I would love to be able to say I’m over it, but I’m not. Decisions like this one happen too often.” Barrett