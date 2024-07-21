Olivier-Maxence Prosper with the nice feed
Evan Mobley got his deal.
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
How does the cut work at the British Open? Here's how.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
Departing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers criticized the escalating purses and focus on money in golf's current environment.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
The Boston Red Sox drafted the son of popular slugger David Ortiz in the 2024 MLB Draft. D'Angelo Ortiz was selected in the 19th round, No. 567 overall.
Veteran NBA guard Patrick Beverley announced on his podcast's social media account that he will play the upcoming season in Israel.
Scheffler and McIlroy are the top two golfers in the OWGR and are the two clear favorites at Royal Troon.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?
Bielsa ranted about CONMEBOL, the lack of security provided to Uruguayan players' families, the pitches at Copa América, and more. "All of this is an embarrassment," he said.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take the show on the road to Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The guys preview the MLB Draft happening on Sunday, as well as discuss the top-selling jerseys in 2024 so far and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
Macario suffered an ACL injury in 2022 and missed the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup while recovering.
Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens is here to help your roster with these nine waiver wire adds ahead of the All-Star break.