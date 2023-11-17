Olivia Rodrigo Wows in Retro Fringe LBD at GQ Men of the Year Party in Los Angeles
The "Vampire" singer wore a black fringe strapless dress for GQ's Men of the Year party held at L.A.'s Bar Marmont on Thursday
The "Vampire" singer wore a black fringe strapless dress for GQ's Men of the Year party held at L.A.'s Bar Marmont on Thursday
"He's illiterate is more to the point," the host explained. "He's obsessed with the girls looking good, that was his thing."
Gag order was issued after Trump made series of false and disparaging remarks about chief clerk
The former president’s company demanded an apology, and the late-night host was only too happy to deliver.
Ramsey says this money move is just "trading one kind of stress for another."
The clips surfaced after Matthew Perry died on Oct. 28, 2023, at the age of 54 due to undetermined causes.
The former president went after the reality star while denying a new book’s claim about their White House meeting.
The UK's Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update that Russia is thought to have deployed its A-50 Mainstay D aircraft to find targets for its air defenses.
The key defense witness appeared stumped when asked how much Trump was paying for his testimony.
"BREAKING FOX NEWS: Deutsche Bank has filed a notice to foreclose on Mar-a-Lago," a popular post on X read.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh became the second prominent Canadian politician to call out Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu for running what Singh describes as an “extremist government."
The convictions of two former Trump aides who refused to comply with the House Jan. 6 committee’s information requests could revive a potent tool for holding powerful people accountable.
A federal judge rejected Donald Trump's bid to add a new expert witness just two months before a trial addressing how much the former U.S. president owes for defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll, saying Trump "made his own bed" by waiting too long. Trump had claimed he would suffer "extreme prejudice" without a new damages expert for the scheduled Jan. 16, 2024, trial. He said he hadn't foreseen a need for one until after U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversees the case, on Oct. 5 excluded testimony from another expert.
"Taylor’s music brought light to Ally’s life," says Patty Garner Anderson of her 16-year-old daughter, who died in November after living with cancer for 5 years
Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram with a series of topless and naked photos to celebrate Travis Barker's birthday.
Nathan Howard/ReutersRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) stepped in it on Wednesday when she mistakenly suggested FBI Director Christopher Wray works for the Department of Homeland Security. During a Wednesday hearing, the congresswoman intensely questioned Wray about a pro-Palestine rally at the U.S. Capitol last month, arguing that it was an insurrection. She held up a poster of a text message from a top lawyer for the Southern Poverty Law Center that allegedly showed the group’s involvement in
Max Verstappen has caused major embarrassment for Formula One on the eve of its £500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix, describing it as “99 per cent show and one per cent sporting event” and admitting he was not a fan of the decision to race in the city.
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello truly were madly in love in the beginning, People and Daily Mail report. Sources explain what happened to make their relationship break down and them divorce.
This vintage Mugler looks picture perfect in 2023.
Although it's known for EVs, Tesla is also a major solar player.
In leaked video, a Russian official said soldiers are dying in droves in Ukraine, but that he'll get in trouble if he doesn't send more, per reports.