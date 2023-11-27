Olivia Dean wins top BBC music prize for up-and-coming artists

Credit: BBC Radio 1. Do not obscure logo. Olivia Dean has been crowned the winner of a prestigious music prize for up-and-coming artists previously awarded to Arlo Parks and Tom Grennan. The 24-year-old singer was announced as the recipient of this year’s BBC Introducing artist of the year award during the show on Radio 1 on Sunday evening. The win tops off an impressive year for the Brit School alumnus, whose debut album Messy June went to number four in the charts in June and was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.