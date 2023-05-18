Olathe North High School students build tiny home for local veteran
Students from at Olathe North High School built a tiny home for a local veteran.
via GoFundMeA 15-year-old high school student in Indiana drowned in the middle of gym class this week despite both a lifeguard and instructor being present.Family members identified the student as Alaina Dildine in a GoFundMe set up to cover funeral expenses, which lamented that “the community will never know the enormity of this loss of this special angel.”Dildine had been swimming laps with her PE class at Whiteland Community High School on Tuesday when she suddenly went under the water, the s
A former Trump adviser is the official commencement speaker at a small public liberal arts school that DeSantis has been trying to push rightward.
Some seniors at Texas A&M-Commerce were denied their diplomas because their professor claimed they used AI software to cheat on their essays.
Texas A&M University–Commerce seniors who have already graduated were denied their diplomas because of an instructor who incorrectly used AI software to detect cheating
MONTREAL — Quebec Muslim groups are taking the provincial government to court over its recently enacted prayer room ban in public schools, arguing that the order is discriminatory and violates the Charter rights to freedom of religion and association. Five Muslim organizations filed their case this week in Quebec Superior Court, seeking a judicial review of the ban and to have it declared unconstitutional. The groups are also seeking a judgment on how secularism and the notion of religious neutr
Mary Walton filmed teacher using n-word at Springfield’s Glendale High School
A high school student has been suspended for three days after she recorded her teacher using a racial slur in class. The Missouri student decided to record the incident on her phone on 9 May during her geometry class at Glendale High School in Springfield, US. According to NBC News, the teacher allegedly used the racial slur more than once, which is when the student, Mary Walton, decided to take a video on her phone, the teenager's lawyer Natalie Hull said.
Democrats in the Senate noted that Tuesday was International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Library of CongressWriting during the apartheid regime of Jim Crow, famed historian and founder of Black History Month Carter G. Woodson observed that “the philosophy and ethics resulting from our educational system have justified slavery, peonage, segregation, and lynching.” That system is exactly what Gov. Ron DeSantis has tried to resurrect in signing SB 266 into law, a whitewashing tactic that has historically coincided with white s
After the Missouri high school student's video showed her teacher using the N-word two times, she was suspended for breaking the district's policy on electronic devices.
The Quebec government wants to create an exception in its newest French language law for Indigenous students. Less than a month after two First Nations groups filed a court challenge against Law 14, also known as Bill 96, the minister responsible for the French language has proposed to allow students to graduate from CEGEP — the province's junior college system — even if they do not pass the written French exam required by the Education Ministry. To qualify for this exemption, an Indigenous stud
The mother of a sophomore at Glendale High School in Springfield, Missouri, is speaking out after her daughter was suspended from school for three days after she recorded a video on her cellphone in geometry class of a teacher repeatedly using a racial slur. The 15-year-old student, who was identified to ABC News as Mary Walton by her mother, Kate Welborn, was informed of her suspension on Friday after the video was shared on social media and she is set to return to school on Wednesday. "She doesn't understand why she got suspended because frankly, she did the right thing," family attorney Natalie Hull told ABC News.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersWhen Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Monday banning the state’s public colleges and universities from allocating funds to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, he sent a resounding message to not just his constituents, but to the nation writ large.Simply put, DeSantis is focused on fueling culture wars that rally his base—a necessary move as he increasingly becomes more interested in running for preside
“I just think it’s very degrading to women to do this on a school campus,” said one trustee.
Federal lawsuit condemns ‘ideologically driven campaign to push certain ideas out of schools’
15-year-old Wyoming High School student charged with rape allowed to stay with his parents
As a strike by school support workers enters its second week, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education is attempting to hire replacement workers and is inviting some parents to attend school with their children. The HRCE confirmed Wednesday it is recruiting replacements for striking employees. "HRCE has communicated with casual employees this week to ensure they were aware that they could continue to work in schools during the job action," reads a statement to CBC News from spokesperson Lindsey
It will cost 25 cents more to buy a lunch in a Wake County public schools.
The Toronto District School Board says more than 300 students have been suspended due to their involvement in violence on school property so far this academic year. In a report on school safety, the TDSB says a total of 323 students were suspended due to violent incidents on school premises from September to April. The board — which is sharing the report with trustees at a committee meeting on Wednesday — says the number of students suspended for violence is the highest since at least 2018-19. I
Two Tennessee men are accused of drugging and raping a Kentucky college student in downtown Nashville and then using her debit card at a Waffle House, according to authorities.