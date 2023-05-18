Olathe North High School students build tiny home for local veteran

ABC News

The mother of a sophomore at Glendale High School in Springfield, Missouri, is speaking out after her daughter was suspended from school for three days after she recorded a video on her cellphone in geometry class of a teacher repeatedly using a racial slur. The 15-year-old student, who was identified to ABC News as Mary Walton by her mother, Kate Welborn, was informed of her suspension on Friday after the video was shared on social media and she is set to return to school on Wednesday. "She doesn't understand why she got suspended because frankly, she did the right thing," family attorney Natalie Hull told ABC News.