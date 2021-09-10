Olaf Downgraded to Tropical Storm After Hitting Baja California Sur

Storm Olaf was downgraded to a tropical storm on September 10, after causing havoc in parts of Mexico’s Baja California Sur.

The National Hurricane Center said tropical storm conditions would continue in the area through Friday evening, although winds were predicted to diminish that night as the storm weakened and moved away from land.

The center further predicted that heavy rains associated with Olaf would pose a threat of significant and life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

This video posted early on Friday shows sparks flying amid the storm in La Paz in Baja California Sur. The uploader expressed his relief that he “survived the hurricane” in the accompanying caption.

The Federal Electricity Commission reported that they were working to restore service to the thousands who lost power due to the hurricane. Credit: @Im_Andy_10 via Storyful