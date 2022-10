STORY: The number was down compared to the 2019 event, in which 6.3 million people visited one of the biggest fairs in the world.

The head of Oktoberfest, Clemens Baumgärtner, said the consumption of beer also saw similar trends.

"5.6 million liters of beer compared to 7.3 million liters in 2019. Still a very considerable figure," he said.