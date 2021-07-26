Oksana Chusovitina: I Am One Of The Pioneers To Let Every Woman Know That You Can Be A Wife, A Mother, And An Olympic Medalist
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In today’s thought of the day, we bring to you the words by the eight-time Olympic gymnast Oksana Chusovitina. The legendary gymnast from Uzbekistan received an emotional farewell at the Tokyo Games 2020. During the occasion, she said “I'm 46 years old! Nothing's going to change.”
(Video by Venkatesh. S)