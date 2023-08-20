Oklahomans try to stay cool record high temperatures, medical heat alert
Hurricane Hilary will reach southern California as a tropical storm on Sunday, the region’s first in more than 80 years. Its moisture will move into Canada next week
One patient of Stanton Territorial Hospital died on Friday during preparations for transport out of Yellowknife during the evacuation due to a wildfire, according to N.W.T.'s health minister. Julie Green said during a virtual news conference Saturday that the death was "expected," and offered her sympathies to the man's family. She said they would not be revealing the identity of the patient due to privacy concerns. Green said the 39 patients transported to B.C. by Canadian Armed Forces medical
Florida already felt the effects of one system. What about the rest?
While Hurricane Hilary will reach Southern California as a tropical storm on Sunday, its remnant moisture will move into Western Canada this week. However, it be won't be enough to quell B.C.'s wildfires
SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Canary Islands (AP) — Canary Islands regional President Fernando Clavijo said Sunday that police have confirmed that a wildfire raging on the Spanish tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately. Clavijo said police had opened three lines of investigation but did not say if there had been any arrests. Improved weather conditions helped firefighters make advances overnight in their battle to tame the blaze that has raged out of control for the past five days, author
WEST KELOWNA — Homes were ablaze on Friday in West Kelowna, B.C., with firefighters locked in a pitched battle against a rampaging wildfire that helped trigger a provincewide state of emergency. British Columbia Premier David Eby said the declaration was in response to "unprecedented" fires across the province that forced the evacuation of at least 10,000 more people late Friday, as the situation "evolved and deteriorated" rapidly. Ground zero was the Okanagan community of West Kelowna, where th
Strong thunderstorms will precede a rapid cooldown across Alberta as we end the week
A state of emergency remains in place today across British Columbia as threatening wildfires force thousands of residents to evacuate from homes in the Okanagan in the southern Interior and elsewhere in the province. Here are the latest developments on the B.C. wildfires (all times are PT): 4:30 p.m.: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he convened a meeting of the incident response group Saturday to discuss wildfires in B.C. and the Northwest Territories. A statement says the group, mad
Even as summer begins to wind down across Canada, the threat for tornadoes can persist into September and beyond for parts of the country
Thick low-level smoke will keep air quality levels firmly in dangerous territory for parts of B.C. heading into the second half of the weekend
HOUSTON (AP) — Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes. Record high temperatures were recorded in Texas and other states. People were told to chug extra water while mowing lawns or exercising outdoors, and to check on neighbors to ensure air-conditioning is available. “These high temperatures can impact our friends, families, and neighbors who may live alone, especially if they limit their use of air
STORY: Search and rescue teams with dogs and heavy equipment sifted through the charred remains of Lahaina over the weekend, as the search for victims continued in the aftermath of wildfires that devastated Maui.Task force leader Todd Magliocca said teams were searching every address for human remains."Big search area. Devastating fire. Have not seen anything like this in my entire 30 years in the fire service and I've been to some pretty significant incidents. The intensity, the population density, all those things combined have got us where we are today."Hawaii Governor Josh Green said on Friday that the death toll was still expected to rise."There are now 470 search and rescue workers and 40 search dogs combing through the hundreds of burnt buildings and they have already completed searching more than 60 percent of the disaster area. The number of lives we've lost has climbed to over 100 and we expect it to increase each day as we continue our search."Green said the fast-moving Maui brush fire, fueled by wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour, destroyed more than 2,200 buildings and damaged roughly 500 more at an estimated cost of nearly $6 billion.Meanwhile, the resort town's iconic banyan tree has been undergoing life-saving treatments since the fire.Arborist Steven Nimz is leading the effort."We checked underneath the bark of all the lower trunk of the tree, and we found that there's still live tissue. We didn't see any major charring or scarring of the tree. It's kind of going into a holding stage, so that's what I feel the tree is doing right now. And what we're doing, it's just like someone in a coma - they give them an intravenous shot. Same way with the tree. We're giving it the intravenous shot with the aeration and the treatments that we're doing right now."Nimz said that while the historic tree is important to the community, he emphasized that there are bigger priorities in Maui's recovery efforts."It's a tree. We've got so many people who have lost their lives, lost their families, lost their livelihoods, and lost everything else here, that I'm just saying that's where the focus should be. And we take care of that. There's greater disasters out there than this tree."
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico's Pacific coast Friday as a powerful Category 4 storm threatening to unleash torrential rains on the mudslide-prone border city of Tijuana before heading into Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years. Forecasters warned the storm could cause extreme flooding, mudslides and even tornadoes across the region. Hilary grew rapidly in strength early Friday before losing some steam, with its maximum sustained win
The Farmers' Almanac forecasts a 2023-2024 winter with "more snow" and cold temps. But forecasters question almanacs' weather prediction skills.
Tropical storm warnings are in effect for more than 42 million Americans in Southern California, as Hilary is expected to be the first storm of its kind to hit the region since Nora in 1997. Once a Category 4 hurricane, Hilary weakened as it approached the West Coast. Rain will start to reach the southern regions of California and Arizona later Saturday and continue into Monday.
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities evacuated another five villages near the northeastern border with Turkey on Sunday where a large summer wildfire that has already destroyed several homes over the weekend drew dangerously close. There were no reports of serious injuries to firefighters or residents from the forest blaze near the town of Alexandroupolis, that forced the evacuation of another eight villages Saturday. Strong winds whipped on the flames, and civil protection authorities
A excessive heat warning is in effect for Wichita and southeast Kansas until Wednesday night.
Forecasters said the storm was still expected to enter the history books as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. View on euronews
ENSENADA, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. As of 8 a.m. Pacific time, Hilary was located about 220 miles (350 kilometers) south-southeast of San Diego, the National Hurricane Center reported. Hilary had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph
Hurricane season in the Atlantic runs through Nov. 30, and forecasters say there’s a 70% chance of at least one major event making landfall in the region at some point. Here’s what we know about the outlook for these five storms.