Oklahoma veterans home celebrates retirement of special employee 'Sarge'

STORY: Business is booming at SpaceX. Recent launches by Elon Musk's rocket company included one lifting a new space telescope for Europe. But the company faces a legal headache. The U.S. Justice Department says it’s suing SpaceX over allegations it discriminated against asylum seekers and refugees in hiring. In a statement, it says the company routinely discouraged such applicants, and refused to hire or even consider them. It says SpaceX job ads wrongly claimed that posts were only open to U.S. citizens and green card holders. Officials also cited online posts by Musk. In June 2020 he said on Twitter, now called X, that people required at least a green card to work at the firm. He said that is because rockets are considered advanced weapons technology. In a new post, Musk said the lawsuit was the “weaponization of the DOJ for political purposes".He said the company had repeatedly been told it faced restrictions on who it could hire at risk of violating international arms trafficking law. The Justice Department said it would seek back pay and other remedies for people who were denied employment. The lawsuit will also demand civil penalties.