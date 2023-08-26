Oklahoma veterans home celebrates retirement of special employee 'Sarge'
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) warned of a softer economy ahead and plans to cut about 1,800 job after Canada's largest bank beat analysts' estimates for the third quarter on Thursday helped by cost cutting measures. Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay forecast slowing growth and lower inflation due to the lagging impact of monetary policy, combined with a slowdown in China and elevated climate and geopolitical risks.
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan said Thursday that a new version of a lawsuit accusing actor Alec Baldwin of unleashing his social media followers against them will soon be filed after a federal judge dismissed the original lawsuit but invited the family to rewrite it and submit it again. Attorney Dennis Postiglione, representing the sisters and widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, said he'll meet a Sept. 12 deadline set by the judge to renew allegations
The federal government is investigating allegations that a farm in southwestern Ontario sent six Jamaican seasonal workers home earlier than planned after they protested their living and working conditions. A spokesperson for Employment and Social Development Canada said it is currently reaching out to its counterparts with the Jamaican government to better understand the allegations involving the farm in Norfolk County. "The Government of Canada takes its responsibilities with respect to the pr
HALIFAX — The family of a Mi'kmaw woman who died in provincial custody is suing Nova Scotia’s attorney general and the province's health authority for negligence. A statement of claim filed Tuesday says Sarah Rose Denny died in hospital of double pneumonia after she was incarcerated at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility, in Dartmouth, N.S. Instead of treating her pneumonia symptoms, a nurse at the jail assumed that the 36-year-old mother was suffering from alcohol withdrawal, the laws
Many smaller U.S. manufacturers that supply parts to the Detroit Three automakers will be at risk if a long United Auto Workers strike shuts down assembly lines starting next month, industry executives and analysts said. Many small and medium-sized auto parts manufacturers are in a weak financial condition after the shock of pandemic shutdowns and subsequent semiconductor shortages that depressed vehicle production at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis NV's North American operations for much of the past three years, industry experts told Reuters. A strike by the UAW is not a certainty.
An oceanfront restaurant, pizzeria and breakfast spot had some of the worst grades in this week’s restaurant inspections in Myrtle Beach.
(Reuters) -The United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Friday said members voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike at the Detroit Three automakers if agreement is not reached before the current four-year contract expires on Sept. 14. The authorization was approved by 97% of voting members at General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis, said UAW President Shawn Fain, who leads the union that represents about 150,000 workers. Fain reiterated that the union did not plan to extend the deadline to get a new labor contract.
Documents in a consumer lawsuit show JetBlue could raise fares on some Spirit routes up to 40%, potentially bolstering DOJ antitrust case.
Crude prices rose for a second day in a row but the gains weren’t enough to offset losses from earlier in the week, leaving the market in the red for a second consecutive week amid signs the Federal Reserve wasn’t done with rate hikes to bring U.S. inflation under control. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude settled Friday’s trade up 78 cents, or 1%, at $79.83 per barrel. The U.S. crude benchmark also finished the week down 1.7%, after shedding 2.3% last week.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith doubled down on her support for the oil and gas industry, just as a report showing her government’s pause on renewable energy development could jeopardize investments worth billions. “We don’t need a just transition because we don’t intend to transition away from oil and natural gas,” Smith said this week at the Canadian Energy Executive Association conference in Banff. The industry is working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but will not transition “away from p
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visits China for four days starting Sunday, aiming to boost business ties between the world's largest two economies even as the Biden administration has taken a series of steps to prevent exports of sensitive American technology. Raimondo has repeatedly said the United States does not want to "decouple" from China, but also noted she has aggressively placed Chinese companies on an export control list. Tensions are high as the United States works with allies to block China's access to vital equipment needed to keep its chip industry competitive and Beijing restricts shipments from prominent U.S. firms like planemaker Boeing and chip company Micron Technology.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued SpaceX, the rocket company founded and run by Elon Musk, for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and people granted asylum. The complaint, filed in an administrative court within the department, asserts that SpaceX wrongly claimed that federal export control laws barred it from hiring anyone but U.S. citizens and permanent residents. As a result, it discouraged refugees and asylum grantees from applying for jobs at the
OTTAWA — Canada's corporate-ethics watchdog is investigating if Walmart, Hugo Boss and Diesel have forced labour in their supply chains. Sheri Meyerhoffer, the Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise, issued three reports today saying none of the companies have done enough to demonstrate the products they sell in Canada are free of slave labour. The Canadian subsidiaries of all three companies are accused of relying on suppliers who source materials from Uyghur people forced to work in China’s X