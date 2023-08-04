Oklahoma state representative clarifies comment on whether Tulsa Race Massacre was fueled by racism
Oklahoma state representative clarifies comment on whether Tulsa Race Massacre was fueled by racism
Oklahoma state representative clarifies comment on whether Tulsa Race Massacre was fueled by racism
A day after pleading not guilty in the Jan. 6 case, the former president complained his legal woes are draining his campaign coffers.
The Republican Accountability Project wants Trump to face the music.
CNN's Kaitlan Collins said she was told the former president was "particularly" bothered by this quick reference.
The far-right lawmaker played Pollyanna with her bonkers take on ex-president's latest court appearance.
As his legal peril intensifies, so do Donald Trump's legal fees. Most of these lawyer charges have been paid by draining funds from his political action committee (PAC), Save America, and shifting...
NewsmaxRudy Giuliani on Thursday lobbed personal attacks against Mike Pence after the former vice president criticized Donald Trump’s “gaggle of crackpot lawyers” for feeding into his 2020 election delusions.An alleged unnamed “co-conspirator” in the indictment of Trump relating to his attempts to overturn the election, Giuliani went on Newsmax to take aim at Pence, criticizing the law school he attended and taking pot shots at his wife.“I don’t think he’s even been in a courtroom, and he went t
52 percent of likely Iowa GOP caucusgoers were more likely to support a candidate they "agree with most on the issues."
The son of the former president was given a quick lesson in recent history.
Trump told reporters that D.C. was "not the place that" he left in 2021, adding it was a "very sad thing to see" on Thursday.
Appearing on Newsmax, John Lauro talks about how Trump pressured Mike Pence to violate the constitution The post Trump’s Lawyer Basically Admits Trump Really Did One of the Things He’s Charged With (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
BlazeTVSince former President Donald Trump was indicted this week over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and remain in power, right-wing media figures have been in a competition to come up with the most hyperbolic, overheated and unhinged reaction tapping into MAGA outrage.It appears we have a winner, folks.Steve Deace, a one-time staunchly anti-Trump conservative who eventually embraced the twice-impeached ex-president and his election lies, declared on Wednesday that the indictment of
MSNBCAn MSNBC panel was shocked by a pair of television interviews Thursday where Donald Trump lawyer John Lauro seemed to confirm an allegation contained within the Jan. 6-related indictment of the former president.Lauro had told Fox News host Laura Ingraham earlier in the evening that, leading up to Jan. 6, Trump voiced his approval for Pence to send the election back to the states rather than have the Electoral College vote be certified.“What President Trump said is, ‘Let’s go with option D,'
Neil Cavuto challenged Rep. Nick Langworthy's whataboutist defense of the former president.
It is becoming increasingly clear that Chinese computer hackers may have penetrated American military and civil critical infrastructure in ways that could cripple a US response to Chinese armed aggression from the outset. Certainly that would align with Beijing’s strategy, familiar from Sun Tzu’s “Art of War”, which is to win the war before a shot is fired.
The drone footage appeared to show soldiers standing in formation and exercising on a beach before a HIMARS rocket swooped in on the sand bank.
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyPay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.Former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin has found a new cause—changing the election law she blames for her 2022 congressional campaign loss. But new details about the fringe conservative group behind that crusade suggest that this battle might very likely meet the same fate.That gro
Russia's efforts to broaden the pool of people who can fight amid its manpower problems is proof that Putin can't maintain war in Ukraine forever.
Should he regain the White House, he will consolidate every bit of power he can into his own hands. The three equal branches of government will not be | Opinion
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) isn’t the GOP’s typical target for a primary threat from the right.And yet, after a number of high-profile disagreements with conservatives—Kevin McCarthy’s election to the speakership, the debt ceiling, and her removal from the Freedom Caucus—Greene has faced an onslaught of criticism from the far right, culminating in calls for her to face a primary challenge.Somehow, though, Greene has manage
An eventful few weeks in the 2024 presidential campaign have seen indictments and an influx of ads in early primary states. Now, there’s a shift in who’s trending toward the top in the First in the South GOP primary.