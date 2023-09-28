Oklahoma State Board of Education bars students from changing gender on school records without board approval

CBC

Four local high schools will have their outdoor tracks closed, as the public school board faces a $5-million price tag to repair the aging surfaces.Students who spoke with CBC Windsor said they disagreed with the move. "I got started through school running and if I didn't get started through running at school then I wouldn't be where I am today and have the opportunities that I have right now," said Andrew Raoux, a Grade 12 student at Vincent Massey, one of the schools affected. "Its going to be