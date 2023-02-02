Oklahoma schools adjust Thursday due to winter weather

Reuters

An undersea volcano became active on Wednesday off the coast of Vanuatu, its meteorological service said, with pictures on social media showing massive clouds of smoke spewing into the air. The East Epi Sub-Marine Volcano, just less than 10 km (km) off the coast of the island of Epi, is in a state of "minor unrest" and propelling ash into the sky, Vanuatu's Meteorology and Geohazards Department said in a statement. People nearby reported a smell of sulphur and felt a volcanic earthquake, the department said, adding that the volcano may subside or increase to a "minor eruptive state" at any moment.