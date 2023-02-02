Oklahoma schools adjust Thursday due to winter weather
Oklahoma schools adjust Thursday due to winter weather
Oklahoma schools adjust Thursday due to winter weather
Vancouver's Wreck Beach has long been a favourite hangout for locals and tourists alike. Stretching along seven kilometres of beachfront on the west coast of the Point Grey peninsula, near the University of British Columbia, the isolated beach is accessible only by a 500-step forest trail. It's also famous as the region's most popular clothing-optional waterfront. But staff at Metro Vancouver say its ballooning popularity over the past few years is leading to increased emergencies and public saf
Remote islands in the Indian Ocean are now strewn with plastic waste – the origin of this waste has until now not been established.
Ontarians will finish the week seeking every scrap of warmth they can as several days of dangerously cold temperatures blanket the province.
The polar vortex is back and it is bringing extremely bitter and dangerous wind chills to parts of Central and Eastern Canada, including much of Ontario.
Plumes of ash filled the sky as the volcano rumbled to life for the first time in 19 years.
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake struck at a depth of 2 kilometres (1.24 miles), the EMSC said. It was felt in Davao City, hometown of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the region's civil disaster agency said on Facebook.
Treacherous winter weather has extended across the Southeast this week, resulting in icy roads, power outages and other dangerous conditions.
Can you see them? From his high rise balcony, an Australian man spotted their distinct shapes lurking in the murky river below.
I've driven impressive electric vehicles from Tesla, Kia, Ford, and more. But I'm not ready to shell out for one just yet.
In Mexico, where the shrinking Colorado River no longer flows to the sea, some are calling for a "water revolution."
The 870-mile long search for a tiny, dangerously radioactive capsule in Australia is finally over. It fell off a mining company truck in January.
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake was reported Wednesday at 4:11 p.m. Pacific time in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
As airlines canceled flights amid winter weather Tuesday, some passengers were stranded and forced to improvise.
An undersea volcano became active on Wednesday off the coast of Vanuatu, its meteorological service said, with pictures on social media showing massive clouds of smoke spewing into the air. The East Epi Sub-Marine Volcano, just less than 10 km (km) off the coast of the island of Epi, is in a state of "minor unrest" and propelling ash into the sky, Vanuatu's Meteorology and Geohazards Department said in a statement. People nearby reported a smell of sulphur and felt a volcanic earthquake, the department said, adding that the volcano may subside or increase to a "minor eruptive state" at any moment.
Canada’s “Just Transition” bill is being met with criticism from the country’s oil and gas sector which believes it could hinder production
Global energy firms are carefully developing new oil and gas projects—mostly outside the United States.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rates Dodge Hornet GT fuel economy, the compact crossover not far behind its less powerful Jeep Compass sibling.
The California Department of Water Resources conducted a snow survey. The survey measures the amount of snowpack currently in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. This data is used to help predict the amount of surface water California will have access to during the rest of the year as this snowpack melts. Data from Wednesday shows higher than average snowpack, with levels across California 205 percent more than what they were last year.
A winter storm warning remains in effect for parts of northern and central B.C., with between 30 and 40 centimetres of snowfall in the forecast. The weather agency issued the warning Monday, saying a total of 30 to 40 centimetres of snow could fall through Wednesday as a Pacific frontal system stalls over B.C.'s Interior. The storm warning says drivers in some areas should expect "near zero" visibility and should "consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve." B.C. Transit i
The mountain snowpack that supplies a significant amount of California's water got an incredible boost from recent powerful storms and is outpacing the state's wettest season on record, state water officials said Wednesday. Water content in the state's mountain snow is 205% of normal to date and 128% of the April 1 average, when the snow is at its historical peak, according to measurements taken by the California Department of Water Resources. Historically one-third of California's water supply has come from melting snow.