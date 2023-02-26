Oklahoma Police Appeal for Information After Safe Stolen from Forest Park Home

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office appealed to the public for help identifying three suspects after a safe containing weapons and jewellery was stolen out of a house in Forest Park, Oklahoma, on Thursday, February 23.

Footage shared by the sheriff’s office shows three people dragging the large safe through a dining room and out the door of a house in Forest Park.

Local media reported that the homeowners, Austin and Aleks Payne, were on vacation when the break-in happened.

The owners are now offering a $5000 reward for the stolen property and arrest of the people shown in the video, the report added.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said members of the public with information relevant to the crime and suspects should call the investigations division at (405) 713-1017. Credit: Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful