Oklahoma health leaders cautiously optimistic about COVID-19 peak timeline

When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the
Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.
Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.
MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru
CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden. Jorden was eligible to become a free agent the next month but is opting to remain with Calgary. The 32-year-old joined the Stampders in 2014 and has helped the team win two Grey Cups (in 2014 and 2018). Jorden hauled in 53 passes for 767 yards and four touchdowns in 11 starts last season and was named a West Division all-star for the second time in his career. In 43 career games, the native of Darby, Pa., has 20
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Ayumu Hirano landed the triple cork. Scotty James rode away with the win. The calculus on the halfpipe remained hazy as ever Friday night when James notched his fourth career victory at the Winter X Games even though he didn't attempt snowboarding's most-difficult trick. The question heading into the Olympics is whether it's even worth it. Less than five weeks after becoming the first to do it in competition, Hirano again landed a triple-flipping jump on his first trick. But,
Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,
Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.
The Beijing Olympic Committee and Chinese authorities are lowering the threshold for producing a negative test for any participant arriving at the Games, dropping the cycle threshold (Ct) value from 40 to 35. A communication by Beijing 2022 was sent out Sunday explaining the change. The lower value makes it easier for participants to produce a negative test, especially if previously infected. This comes 48 hours after the higher threshold value was questioned. The higher the Ct value, the less i
SEATTLE (AP) — Mason Appleton scored his first goal in nearly two months 26 seconds into the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Sunday night. Marcus Johansson, Yanni Gourde and Colin Blackwell all scored during Seattle’s three-goal second period, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-net goal in the final seconds. The Kraken won for the third time in four games. Seattle swept both games this season against the Panthers, who entered t
Back in the NBA from the G-League, Dalano Banton has embraced the difference in his roles between the Raptors and the 905. And he’s ready for whatever his team needs of him. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger will miss 6-to-8 weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured jaw. Blueger was injured when Winnipeg's Brenden Dillon hit him into the glass on Sunday in the first period of Pittsburgh's 3-2 shootout victory over the Jets. Blueger left a trail of blood as he skated slowly from behind the Winnipeg net to the Penguins' bench. The game was delayed several minutes while crews cleaned up the ice. The 27-year-old Blueger has eight goals a
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off a late rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Sunday night. It was Embiid’s 14th straight game with at least 25 points. “What he’s doing is special,” Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris said. “We rely on him night in and night out. He’s the anchor for our team. The anchor for our offensive flow out there. I thought tonight he just did a great job of picking the game apart. Really getting every
Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b
Cammi Granato had never forgotten the young girl she lent her stick and gloves to during one of the former U.S. Olympian’s first hockey camps in Chicago in the late 1990s. It was years later when Granato discovered that girl just happened to be Hilary Knight. “Her stick broke and I said, ‘Here, just take mine right now,’ because she didn’t have another one. I mean, she was so little,” Granato recalled. “I remember her distinctly at that moment. I didn’t know it was Hilary until Hilary told me ye
Kaleb Dahlgren didn't know about STARS air ambulance until the night his life was saved. The then-teenager was travelling with his Saskatchewan junior hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos, when a semi-truck failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with the bus Dahlgren was on near Armley, about 335 km north of Regina, on April 6, 2018. Sixteen people died and 13 were injured. Dahlgren and others were airlifted to hospital and received medical attention on board Shock Trauma Air Rescue (STARS) ai
The on-again, off-again ban on high-end but toxic waxes that help cross country skis glide smoothly over the snow is on in some places — but not the World Cup circuit or 2022 Beijing Olympics. “It was supposed to be in effect this season,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard cross county director Chris Grover. “But unfortunately, the technology that would give us on-the-spot testing at the beginning of races to make sure that people didn’t have fluorocarbons on their skis, the testing just hasn’t worked s
TORONTO — A four-part documentary series about 1972's legendary Canada-USSR hockey battle is bound for CBC. Producers say "Summit 72" — the series' working title — presents "the definitive story" of the legendary eight-game Summit Series, which marks its 50th anniversary this September. Each hour-long episode will examine the legacy of the Cold War-era faceoff, a nail-biter between cocky Canadian stars caught by surprise by their well-conditioned Soviet Union rivals. The docuseries is set to pre
Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the