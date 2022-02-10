Oklahoma group helps homeless by selling flowers
BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou
BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin
SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re
Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do
BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian superstar expected to deliver her nation its third straight Olympic gold medal in women’s figure skating, practiced Thursday, hours after reports that she tested positive for a banned substance. Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication before the Beijing Games, the Russian newspaper RBC reported. The sample was reportedly obtained before Valieva won the European championship last mo
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105
WASHINGTON (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 95-80 on Saturday night. Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak. Phoenix led by 25 before the midpoint of the second quarter, 27 at half and 36 in the third q
BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat
BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator
BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo
DENVER (AP) — James Harden is staying put with the Brooklyn Nets. Coach Steve Nash gave a direct answer when asked before the team's game at Denver on Sunday if the team was definitely not trading the former MVP before Thursday's deadline. “Yes, that’s correct,” Nash said. “I’ve talked to James, he wants to be here. He wants to be here long term as well, so I don’t think anything’s changed other than noise from the outside. "James wants to be here, we’re building with James and we think we have
BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi
BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal
BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115 on Tuesday night, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for t
BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann crossed the finish line, and looked up at her time, bent over with exhaustion. She tugged off her hood, her face crumpling with emotion. Four years since she narrowly missed the podium in Pyeongchang, with countless monotonous turns of the oval in between, the hard work had paid off. The 26-year-old from Ottawa captured not only Canada's first medal of the Beijing Olympics, a bronze in long-track speedskating's 3,000 metres, but the first medal by a Canadian woman in
CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac
BEIJING — A game touted to be a barometer turned into a blowout. Finland was expected to test Canada in the Olympic women's hockey tournament ahead of the latter's meeting with defending champion United States. But Canada's relentless speed and pressure, combined with Finns suddenly minus their head coach, produced an 11-1 win for the Canadians on Saturday in Beijing. Sarah Nurse earned her first career hat trick and Brianne Jenner also scored a trio of goals, with Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey