Oklahoma firefighters helps fight Montana wildfire, bring expertise back to state

A teenager was found dead Friday after he reportedly got caught in a storm drain tunnel in a Toronto park during heavy rain overnight, fire crews say. Toronto fire officials say they received a call around 1:20 a.m. reporting a person being swept into the water at Earl Bales Park, the site of a large stormwater management pond in North York.They say an 18-year-old who was with the boy at the time of the incident was able to get out of the water safely and was treated at the scene.Steven Darling,