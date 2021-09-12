Oklahoma City Firefighters Honor 9/11 Responders With Stair Climb

Firefighters in Oklahoma City took part in a stair climb on September 11 to honor the first responders who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago.

This footage, posted by the Oklahoma City Fire Department on Facebook, shows firefighters climbing stairs on the bleachers at the Moses F Miller stadium in Oklahoma City.

Some 343 firefighters and 61 law enforcement officers climbed 110 flights stairs, symbolizing the 110 floors of the World Trade Center. Credit: Oklahoma City Fire Department via Storyful