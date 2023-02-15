Oklahoma City Blue vs. Memphis Hustle - Game Highlights

The Canadian Press

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was his usual easygoing self at spring training on Tuesday, hamming it up at times with his teammates as everyone gets settled into the regular pre-season routine and flow. An injury-plagued 2022 season behind him, Springer is feeling energized and healthy after undergoing off-season surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. "I'm in a good spot and I'm very happy about it," Springer said. "It feels good to feel good." The elbow issue