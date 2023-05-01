Oklahoma bill banning gender-affirming care for minors sent to Gov. Stitt's desk
Oklahoma bill banning gender-affirming care for minors sent to Gov. Stitt's desk
Oklahoma bill banning gender-affirming care for minors sent to Gov. Stitt's desk
The former mayor and lawyer for Trump made the comments on Thursday in a Newsmax interview laden with false claims
President Joe Biden poked fun at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during his speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night.
As its feud with DeSantis becomes a legal battle, a law professor told Insider Disney may prevail based on precedent set by the controversial ruling.
NBC Meet the PressNBC News anchor Chuck Todd grilled Vivek Ramaswamy on Sunday over the Republican presidential candidate’s proposal to dismantle the Federal Bureau of Investigation and replace it with a “new institution built from scratch.”“So, you’re going to replace the FBI with a new FBI?,” Todd wondered at one point.An “anti-woke” biotech investor and hedge fund manager, Ramaswamy has significantly raised his profile in recent years by embracing the conservative movement’s culture wars, lar
A North Carolina police officer and his wife were found shot to death in their home by his supervisors after he failed to show up to work, authorities said. Fayetteville police officers responded to the home of fellow officer Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez on Friday when he didn't report to work at 6 p.m., according to Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden. "When he failed to report and his supervisors were unable to contact him by phone, that's what prompted them to go by and check on him at his residence," Braden told reporters during a press briefing late Friday.
Governors in two states passed major gun control legislation this week and a third is poised to do the same soon. On Friday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed the legislative package that included a longer waiting period for firearm sales, and an increase in the minimum age to purchase a gun. Colorado's move came three days after Washington state became the 10th state in the nation to ban assault rifles and handguns after Gov. Jay Inslee signed a gun reform package.
A major environmental group is calling on the federal government to block Ontario's controversial Highway 413, saying the proposed 52-kilometre motorway would be costly to taxpayers and damaging to the environment. The David Suzuki Foundation is asking the federal minister of environment, Steven Guilbeault, to intervene and stop the project through a petition that's racked up more than 50,000 signatures. Gideon Forman, a climate change policy analyst with the foundation, says the highway — which
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the razor wire fence along the border with the Russian exclave Kaliningrad would be reinforced again.
Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not planning to run a primary challenge for Kirsten Gillibrand's Senate seat in 2024.
‘Cautious, measured approach’ is not sufficient to defend Americans’ rights, ex-chief of staff argues
Racism within the ranks of law enforcement has long been a contentious issue. But a new California law may force departments to clean house when clear bias is proved.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas who say parents need alternatives to public schools couldn't pass even a scaled-back version of the “school choice” plans enacted in other states with GOP-controlled Legislatures. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly strongly opposed using state tax dollars to help parents pay for private or home schooling, and GOP conservatives had trouble winning over rural Republicans who didn't think families living in areas with few private schools would receive muc
Sheriff's Department is investigating a memo accusing an East L.A. captain of scheming to avoid promoting an 'angry Black' sergeant.
Finbar Cafferkey, from Achill Island in Co Mayo, is reported to have been killed near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.
OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is in Kenya for the next few days to help inform Canada's response to the crisis in Sudan. She is set to meet with people evacuated from the East African country, including diplomatic staff who worked there until a shocking outbreak of violence earlier this month. Joly will also meet with humanitarian groups to get a sense of the needs of people in Sudan, as well as those who have fled to neighbouring countries. She also plans to meet with former Su
Newly released US government photographs show key moments inside the White House during the 2011 raid that led to the death of Osama bin Laden. The images show top officials shaking hands after learning bin Laden, who founded al Qaeda and masterminded the 9/11 attacks, was shot dead by a team of US Navy SEALS. The photographs have been obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request submitted to the Obama Presidential Library by The Washington Post.
Iran’s Parliament voted Sunday to fire the country’s industries minister over alleged mismanagement amid widespread dissatisfaction with the government. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said 162 of 272 lawmakers present voted in favor of dismissing Reza Fatemi Amin. Fatemi Amin survived a previous impeachment in 2022.
In North Carolina and West Virginia, two separate lawsuits filed in January are challenging state restrictions on mifepristone access.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein has not participated in nearly 60 votes over the past two months, leading some liberals to urge the California senator to step down before her planned retirement.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some engineers for the Federal Aviation Administration wanted to ground the Boeing 737 Max soon after a second deadly crash, but top officials in the agency overruled them, according to a government watchdog. The inspector general of the Transportation Department said in a new report that FAA officials wanted to sort out raw data about the two crashes, and held off grounding the plane despite growing international pressure. The inspector general’s office said that it reviewed e