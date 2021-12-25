Oklahoma bakery to make special cameo in upcoming movie
From Shane Wright to Sebastian Cossa, here’s a look at what to expect from this year’s Team Canada.
Brees reportedly gave the idea "some serious thought."
The NHL postponed all 14 games that were originally scheduled for Dec. 27.
Niclas Kaus, an 18-year-old player, died Thursday after succumbing to head injuries sustained in a game last weekend.
Toronto forward William Nylander has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, giving the Maple Leafs 13 players sidelined due to novel coronavirus concerns.
The Nets remain down eight players in total as they return from a three-game pause because of COVID-19.
There is perhaps no greater honor for a Buffalo Bills fan than a player choosing you — and your beer — to celebrate a touchdown in Orchard Park.
The contrast of the women’s junior tournament being cancelled as the hype around the men's World Juniors increases is understandably getting fans upset.
Older players usually shine at the World Juniors, but this trio of youngsters could change that pattern.
From bad picks to late-round steals, here are some lessons we should take away from how the fantasy-hockey draft has played out thus far.
DJ Amanda Harkimo claims it was an honest mistake.
Connor Bedard and Luke Hughes headline an exciting group of burgeoning stars in the next World Juniors.
These 15 athletes were top of mind for Yahoo Canada users this year.
Here's one thing every NHL team should be hoping is under their Christmas tree.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff has received a multiyear contract extension for his role in the team's dramatic turnaround. Cleveland announced Bickerstaff's signing on Saturday. Terms of the deal were not released. ESPN reported Bickerstaff is under contract through the 2026-27 season. After winning just 22 games last season, the Cavs are 19-13 and fifth in the Eastern Conference. They recently won six straight games, but were hit with a COVID-19 outbreak and had to place eigh
One of the NBA's youngest teams is locking down its head coach.
Guelph Nighthawks guard Cat Barber signed a 10-day contract with the NBA's Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) star has spent the current season with the Hawks' G League affiliate College Park Skyhawks, where he averaged 13.4 points and 5.6 assists per game. Barber, of Hampton, Va., becomes the second CEBL player to later sign an NBA contract after Niagara River Lions power forward Javin DeLaurier joined the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Barber was named to the
Two years ago, Ron Cruickshank walked into a second hand sporting goods store in Whitehorse and walked out with an unexpectedly valuable jersey – and he got it for a bargain. It was Christmas 2019 and Cruickshank was flipping through a rack of hockey jerseys at ChangingGear. That's when one jersey in particular caught his eye. He held it up and saw "All Star" on it. "I thought originally it was from like a Western Hockey or – like just for maybe 30 seconds – I thought it was someplace other than
The Bucks didn't confirm on Friday if Antetokounmpo will play. The shorthanded Celtics, meanwhile, added more players to the COVID list.