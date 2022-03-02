Oklahoma auditor to take closer look into Cleveland County finances
Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's
LONDON (AP) — The invasion of Ukraine drew more punitive measures across the sporting world on Friday when Russia was stripped of the Champions League final in St. Petersburg and Formula One dropped the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi. The International Olympic Committee also urged sports federations to move their events out of Russia or Belarus, which Moscow is using as a staging ground for its troops moving into Ukraine from the north. The IOC statement signaled an ostracising of President Vladimi
The Toronto Raptors say forward OG Anunoby has a broken right ring finger and will miss the team's game tonight at Charlotte. The Raptors confirmed Anunoby's injury in the latest injury report. A timeline for his return was not immediately available. Anunoby is averaging a career-high 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds a game this season for Toronto and is a significant part of the team's defence. Anunoby missed 14 games earlier this season with a left hip pointer. The Raptors haven't played since a 1
Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury sustained in a loss to New Jersey on Thursday. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Matheson is “week to week.” It is unclear when Matheson was hurt. He skated 19:04 in a 6-1 setback that marked Pittsburgh's third straight defeat. Matheson, who has seven goals and 14 assists in 50 games this season for the Penguins, was part of Pittsburgh's third defensive pairing alongside Chad Ruhwede
In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guard Rajon Rondo will miss at least two weeks with a sprained toe, the latest injury to hit the Cavaliers’ backcourt. Rondo sprained his right big toe in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s loss at Detroit on Thursday night. He didn’t finish the game, and the team said an MRI taken Friday revealed the sprain. The 36-year-old Rondo, acquired earlier this season after Ricky Rubio tore a knee ligament, made his first start since joining Cleveland. He was forced to have a larger role
A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin
The Olympics are over, but Newfoundland and Labrador is still on the global sports stage, with Liam Hickey of St. John's gearing up for the upcoming 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing. This year will mark Hickey's second appearance with Team Canada's Paralympic para hockey squad. In 2018, the team brought home a silver medal. Hickey will also serve as an alternate captain this year. "It's been going good. It's been an interesting year, for sure, with all of the COVID situations and everything like
GENEVA (AP) — The International Olympic Committee urged sports bodies Friday to cancel or move all events they plan to hold in Russia and Belarus, and stop using the countries' flags and national anthems. The request from the Olympic body came after UEFA moved the Champions League final from St. Petersburg to suburban Paris, and after the governing body of skiing and Formula One pulled upcoming races from Russia. Volleyball, shooting and hockey all have world championships scheduled to be held i
The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.
Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?
Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na
The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a
Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, Will Barton inched closer to the franchise record for 3-pointers, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 128-110 on Thursday night. Jokic did the majority of his scoring in the first half and came up big late to help the Nuggets win their fourth straight. Jokic had eight points in the fourth quarter and fed Monte Morris for a layup that extended Denver’s lead to 116-100. He later made two free throws to
Quinn Hughes suddenly finds himself on the hook to buy his brother a painting.