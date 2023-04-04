Oklahoma’s AG says state Board of Education has overstepped when issuing school rules

CBC

It wasn't the sound of sneakers on squeaky rubber floors that filled the gym at the Marine Institute in St. John's Saturday. Instead, onlookers heard the animated chatter of students talking science for the first time since 2019. The Eastern Newfoundland Science and Technology Fair took place as an in-person event Friday and Saturday, featuring about 115 projects and over 130 students from grades 7 to 12. "We're pretty excited about that," said Yvonne Dawe with the Newfoundland and Labrador Scie