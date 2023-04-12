Okeechobee County wildfire

CBC

A new business that offers tourists the chance to cage dive with great white sharks off the coast of Nova Scotia aims to combine research with the thrill of getting up close and personal with one of the planet's most fascinating fishes. Atlantic Shark Expeditions will run daily trips from the marina in Brooklyn, N.S., outside Liverpool, from Aug. 1 to the end of October. Customers will pay $395 each to go on the daylong trips, and can choose to view sharks from the boat or from a cage, where the