OKCPS teams up with doctors to give care to students at school

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — When the University of British Columbia announced the launch of Vantage College in 2013, the school said it envisioned the program for fee-paying international students would have enrolment of 1,000 by August 2016. The program would target first-year students who otherwise failed to meet UBC's English requirements, providing them with extra language lessons in addition to their degree courses. It would house the students — whose fees are now about $60,000 per year — in a $127 million