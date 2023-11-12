OKC police respond to scene where 7 people overdosed overnight
The incident, which allegedly happened at a school playground in Fort Greene Brooklyn, is ongoing. The police are asking for the public's help identifying the woman wanted for questioning
The girl was last seen leaving a restaurant and was found dead hours later, Canadian officials said.
Off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot Joseph Emerson is facing attempted murder charges. He told the New York Times he thought he was dreaming after taking mushrooms.
WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg hockey coach is facing a slew of charges after police allege she sexually assaulted and exploited a player. The alleged offences happened over a two-year period when the female coach was in her 20s and the female complainant was in her teens, police said Friday. Investigators allege the assaults began while the complainant was being coached by the woman and they continued after the girl stopped playing hockey. "This wasn't just limited to a rink scenario. This was a relatio
Council Bluffs Police DepartmentA suspect has been arrested after former Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) reported on Wednesday that she was attacked while on a run in Iowa. Law enforcement identified the suspect as Dominic Henton, 25, based in part on surveillance footage, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. AZ Family reported that the footage allegedly showed Henton following McSally over a pedestrian bridge and onto a running trail. Officers said Henton was homeless and that he was t
In a string of heists spanning at least three southern states, authorities said Sandra Lynn Henson crashed weddings and stole from people for years.
Michael Keith Fine's arrest also marks a breakthrough in the Maryville Police Department’s oldest cold case
Vancouver police released a new set of photographs of convicted sex offender Randall Hopley on Friday afternoon, nearly a week after the 58-year old left his halfway house and did not return.A police spokesperson said 18 full-time officers are involved in the hunt for Hopley, and have received at least 80 tips from members of the public in several jurisdictions. Investigators also located what they believe is Hopley's cart near Main Street and East 8th Avenue, which police previously described t
Rex Heuermann’s wife filed for divorce just six days following his arrest
Andy Foster died in hospital after he was injured in a suspected ammonia attack in Wrekenton, Gateshead, on August 20.
Terry Bree was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to pay £200 in compensation at Leamington Spa Magistrates’ Court.
The suspect was present at the station when the victim made her report, and police have launched an internal investigation.
Alec Baldwin made an unexpected return to “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, his first time appearing on the program since the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of his film “Rust.”
The Toronto Reference Library received a bomb threat on Saturday morning before it opened, according to police.
Suspected saboteurs have blown up a railway line in central Russia, derailing a freight train and triggering a police manhunt.
A 72-hour window to hold the man ended with no charges filed.
Jewish families leaving synagogue on Saturday were “targeted” by pro-Palestinian demonstrators after hundreds of thousands gathered for a march on Armistice Day.
The teenager was stabbed to death on the way to school in Croydon, south London.
"She got super mad and said that wasn’t fair, that they have a child together, that he was basically family, and that he’d be coming with her. I told her he wouldn’t be because he's a sketchy dude, and I didn’t want him in my home and around my children."
Gregory Yetman is in police custody following a two-day search.