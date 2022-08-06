Oil Tank Fire in Matanzas Threatens Cuba Power Supply

A lightning strike started a significant fire at an oil tank in Matanzas, Cuba, on Friday, August 5, according to officials.

Matanzas government officials reported that 77 people were injured from the fire and those in serious or critical condition were receiving medical treatment. The President’s Office reported that 17 firefighters who “were in the closest area trying to prevent the spread” of the fire were not accounted for as of Saturday.

The fire threatened power supply for the island, which was already experiencing an energy crisis which spurred government scheduled power outages that began the previous week, reports said.

Footage released by the Ministry of Energy of Cuba shows heavy smoke emerging from two of the oil tanks at the plant. Credit: Cuba Ministry of Energy via Storyful