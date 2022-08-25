Oil spill taints Mexican beach in Baja Califonia Sur

STORY: According to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT), the spill was caused by a fire on a yacht named "Fortius" on Sunday, affecting the natural protected area of Balandra beach.

Local authorities in cooperation of the Network of Citizen Observers (ROC), toured the area and detected the presence of remains of oil, diesel, ash and soot on the surface of the Balandra B Restricted Use Subzone, commonly known as the Mushroom beach, in addition to garbage and burnt debris of the sunken yacht.

Cleaning is still ongoing as CONANP investigates to find the people and companies responsible.