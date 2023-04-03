Oil prices soar after OPEC+ nations' surprise cut

Reuters Videos

STORY: Oil prices around the world soared after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ nations surprised markets by announcing that they would voluntarily cut production even further this year.

The U.S. quickly reacted by calling the move unadvisable, arguing the world needs lower oil prices to support economic growth.

OPEC+ had already slashed production by 2 million barrels through the year – but they hadn’t been expected to take it further.

Over the weekend, top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia said it would cut output by half a million barrels per day from May until the end of the year. The energy ministry said it was a bid to support stability of the oil market.

OPEC ally Russia said it, too, would extend a voluntary cut of half a million barrels per day until the end of 2023. Moscow had first announced those cuts on its own in February, following the introduction of Western price caps.

After that unilateral move, the U.S. had said Russia’s alliance with other OPEC nations was weakening. Sunday’s surprise announcement appears to show that cooperation is still strong.

The United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman and Algeria all said they would voluntarily cut output over the same time period.

According to Reuters calculations, the latest pledges bring the total volume of cuts by OPEC+ to 3.7 million barrels per day. That’s about four percent of the world’s demand for oil.

As a result of Sunday’s news, Goldman Sachs forecast a 7% jump in oil prices, contributing to higher Saudi and OPEC+ oil revenues.

