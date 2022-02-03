Oil Delivery Driver Clears Snowy Steps for Elderly Woman

A kindhearted deliveryman cleared some snowy steps for an 87-year-old woman in Nahant, Massachusetts, on February 1.

Susan C Snow, the source of this video, told Storyful she was almost moved to tears watching the man shovel for her elderly mother.

Snow identified the driver as Joshua Walsh, who works for his father’s fuel delivery service, John’s Oil. She said Walsh was refilling the fuel tank with heating oil when he spotted the shovel and decided to clear the snowy steps.

Snow said she contacted the owner of John’s Oil, who happens to be Walsh’s father, and told him he raised a great son. Credit: Susan C Snow via Storyful