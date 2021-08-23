Ohtani's leadoff single, 19th SB
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Shohei Ohtani leads off the Little League Classic with a single, then swipes second for his 19th stolen base of the season
Shohei Ohtani leads off the Little League Classic with a single, then swipes second for his 19th stolen base of the season
Miguel Cabrera became the 28th major league player to hit 500 home runs, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 in 11 innings on Sunday.
It was a wait, but Miguel Cabrera became the 28th player to reach 500 home runs.
Nice fans threw water bottles onto the field, igniting a brawl involving players, fans and team staff.
Roosevelt Roberts was out cold after finding himself on the wrong side of a major knockout of the year candidate.
It took decades for a runner to officially beat 10 seconds. Now, it's the norm.
Jennifer Eakins reveals some later draft targets who have an easier schedule to open the season to help you start on a winning note.
Gervonta Davis documented the aftermath of the plane crash on Instagram.
After two successful seasons in Italy, Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea with a point to prove, not only to justify the club-record £97.5m transfer fee but to silence those who doubt his Premier League credentials.
We're not sure that's street legal.
In her highly anticipated return from a marijuana suspension, Richardson provided more fireworks in her post-race interview than during the race itself.
The world's top-ranked golfer leads the field at The Northern Trust by one headed into the weekend.
Adam Schefter thinks Prescott may deal with lingering injuries all season.
George Springer is just one player, but his multi-faceted production makes him truly indispensable.
CALGARY — Canada got offensive contributions from the young and the veteran in a 5-1 win Sunday over Russia at the women's world hockey championship. Fourteen different Canadians registered an offensive point in the first meeting with the Russians since beating them for the bronze medal in the 2019 world championship. Canada's scorers ranged from youngest player Sarah Fillier at age 21 to the most seasoned forward Rebecca Johnston at 31. Defender Ella Shelton, 23, earned her first goal with the
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cal Quantrill pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Amed Rosario launched an early homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 in the Little League Classic on Sunday night. As the rain held off, youngsters in town for the Little League World Series were able to enjoy the festivities. Kids rushed to the stands for ice cream and sweets, popping inflatable thunder sticks in excitement for each big league at-bat. Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani facet
The Rush: Miguel Cabrera hits 500th HR, fans fight, Mike Vrable catches COVID
The best of Trey Lance looks really, really good.
While vaccination rates vary by program, there’s still an aura of caution and fluidity surrounding off-field rules for teams and players. Some schools are essentially still operating in a bubble.
McCarron's injury leaves Atlanta with only undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks backing up Matt Ryan.
The network's Watson video is a bit odd, but. it's hard to dispute his spot on the list.