Ohtani's leadoff single, 19th SB

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Shohei Ohtani leads off the Little League Classic with a single, then swipes second for his 19th stolen base of the season

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories