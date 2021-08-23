Ohtani's leadoff single, 19th SB

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Canada got offensive contributions from the young and the veteran in a 5-1 win Sunday over Russia at the women's world hockey championship. Fourteen different Canadians registered an offensive point in the first meeting with the Russians since beating them for the bronze medal in the 2019 world championship. Canada's scorers ranged from youngest player Sarah Fillier at age 21 to the most seasoned forward Rebecca Johnston at 31. Defender Ella Shelton, 23, earned her first goal with the