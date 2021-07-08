Ohtani makes history | FastCast
Shohei Ohtani goes deep to break the Japanese home run record, plus the Rays pitchers combine to allow no hits on this edition of FastCast
The Lightning earned the opportunity to celebrate a championship the right way, defeating the Canadiens in five games in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.
Kane's penalty in extra time was saved by Kasper Schmeichel but Kane quickly capitalized on his second chance.
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has captured the 2021 Conn Smythe Trophy as the postseason's most valuable player.
Japanese media reported Thursday that the new emergency measures will lead Olympic organizers to scrap their plans for a limited number of spectators in Tokyo.
Hockey Hall Of Famer Dave Andreychuk knew his way around a hockey rink, and my dude knows how to delete a pint, too.
Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko has reportedly requested a trade out of St. Louis, according to The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford.
If Holiday does not narrow the gargantuan gap from Game 1 between himself and the Suns star on both ends of the floor, the series is a wrap.
Shohei Ohtani is so impressive even Hideki Matsui can't wait to see what Ohtani will do next.
After Ron MacLean failed to ask NHL commissioner Gary Bettman about the sexual assault allegations involving the Chicago Blackhawks organization, fans are calling for the league to commit to releasing the results of the ongoing independent review.
Kenny Edwards was charged with a Grade F offense by the Rugby Football League.
Will Taylor remain at ESPN or move on with her contract set to expire?
The best pitcher in baseball is out of the All-Star Game.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the semifinals at Wimbledon after posting a 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 win over Russia's Karen Khachanov.
The Blue Jays have gone a long way in restocking their relief corps in recent weeks. Now they have 23 days to see about that relief ace.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star Juan Soto warmed up for the Home Run Derby by hitting a three-run shot in the first inning and the Washington Nationals pounded Chris Paddack and the San Diego Padres 15-5 Wednesday night. Soto announced earlier in the day that he'd participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday night at Coors Field and then hit an opposite-field shot to left-center to give the Nationals a 3-0 lead three batters into the game. It was his 11th. Paddack got into trouble right away when he hi
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Rayan Raveloson and Kévin Cabral scored their first MLS goals and the LA Galaxy beat FC Dallas 3-1 on Wednesday night. Raveloson headed home a corner kick by Víctor Vázquez to open the scoring in the 17th minute. The 21-year-old Cabral slipped a one-touch side-footer, off a brilliant pass by Sebastian Lletget, inside the post to make it 2-0 in the 27th. Ethan Zubak scored his first goal of the season to give the Galaxy (8-4-0) a 3-0 lead in the 51st minute. Franco Jara ran
SANDY, Utah — After yet another demoralizing defeat, Vancouver Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos knows he has a tough job in front of him. The 'Caps (2-7-3) saw their winless skid extended to eight games Wednesday as they dropped an ugly 4-0 decision to Real Salt Lake. The club remains firmly entrenched at the bottom of the Western Division standings. “It’s my job as a coach to pick them up," Dos Santos said after the loss. "I believe in them... I see them working hard, I see them showing up, I se
SEATTLE (AP) — Aaron Judge capped New York’s early offensive outburst against Seattle All-Star Yusei Kikuchi with his 20th home run of the season, and the Yankees held on for a 5-4 win over the Mariners on Wednesday night. For the second straight game, the Yankees scored a flurry of runs in the first two innings, but this time had to withstand Seattle’s late rally. Judge’s two-run homer was clubbed into the second deck of the left field seats and gave New York a 5-1 lead. Luke Voit had a two-out
TAMPA, Fla. — As goaltenders are prone to do, Carey Price tried to take all the blame after the Montreal Canadiens came up agonizingly short in their against-all-odds campaign to end Canada's 28-year Stanley Cup drought. Price, expressionless and downcast, was fielding the dreaded what-went-wrong question when he took the blame for Wednesday's Game 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. "I just don't think I played well enough at the start of the series," he said. Shea Weber was having none of it. "
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Wood pitched seven strong innings of three-hit ball, and the San Francisco Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 on Wednesday night. Darin Ruf homered for San Francisco. Mike Yastrzemski and Donovan Solano both doubled in runs as the Giants avoided a three-game sweep. San Francisco had lost six of nine but still owns the best record in the majors at 54-32 with three games left before the All-Star break. Dylan Carson had two hits for St. Louis. Wood (8-3) set down 19 o