Ohtani makes history | FastCast

The Canadian Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star Juan Soto warmed up for the Home Run Derby by hitting a three-run shot in the first inning and the Washington Nationals pounded Chris Paddack and the San Diego Padres 15-5 Wednesday night. Soto announced earlier in the day that he'd participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday night at Coors Field and then hit an opposite-field shot to left-center to give the Nationals a 3-0 lead three batters into the game. It was his 11th. Paddack got into trouble right away when he hi